Big Brother Spoilers: Two Vetoes, Nominations, and a Surprising New Target!

at .

Thanks to the High Rollers twist it's been a turbulent few days in the Big Brother house.

We'll start with the nominations.

Kyland nominated both Claire and Derek F for eviction, with Claire being the target.

Big Brother Veto

They were a surprising set of nominations, but things are getting twisted as we enter the second half of the game.

As for what everyone secured in the voting,  Sarah Beth, Claire, Kyland, Azah, and Alyssa got $50 in BB Bucks, while Xavier, Britini, and Tiffany got $75, and Derek F, Derek X, and Hannah received $100.

The feeds were down for several hours on Friday, so it was tough to tell what was going on, but Derek F is a pawn ... for now.

Kyland Young

The High Rollers twist found people putting bets on fellow players and Kyland put a bet that Alyssa would win the Power of Veto.

When it came to the competition, Alyssa, Azah, Britini, Claire, Derek F, and Kyland competed.

Alyssa won, but there's a catch:

Kyland won a second veto because of the bet he made. There are two vetoes in the house this week, which means both nominations could potentially be used.

Alyssa Lopez

Kyland had thought about targeting Alyssa this week, but that's not going to happen now.

On Saturday, his target changed again, and he announced he wanted Britini out of the house because he thought she won $100 Big Brother bucks.

It's a surprise Britini is a target, but it shows that Kyland is having a messy week, and it's barely begun.

It's unclear whether Kyland would remove Claire or Derek F, but given that the latter is closely aligned with Britini, he could try to swing the vote to save Claire.

Britni D'Angelo

What are your thoughts on the latest batch of spoilers?

Hit the comments below.

Catch a new episode of Big Brother tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Big Brother Quotes

I’ve won four HOHs and five Vetos.

Dani

I really don’t think I get enough credit for my win on Big Brother 18.

Nicole

Big Brother

Big Brother Photos

Big Brother Veto
HOH Logo - Big Brother
Britini and Sarah Beth - Big Brother
Derek X Ponders - Big Brother
Julie Chen and Flamingos - Big Brother
Who Goes Next? - Big Brother

Big Brother Videos

Fanatic Feed: Veronica Mars' New Theme Song, Big Brother Twist, and More!
Fanatic Feed: Veronica Mars' New Theme Song, Big Brother Twist, and More!
Kathy Hillis Interview
Kathy Hillis Interview
  1. Shows
  2. Big Brother
  3. Big Brother Spoilers: Two Vetoes, Nominations, and a Surprising New Target!