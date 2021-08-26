Big Sky Season 2 Spoilers: John Carroll Lynch Returns, Several New Villains, & More!

Big Sky Season 2 will feature the familiar face of a dead character.

During the ABC drama's panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, it was revealed that John Carroll Lynch had closed a deal to return for the new episodes.

If you watch Big Sky online, you know the villainous Montana state trooper Rick Legarski was killed around the midway point of Big Sky Season 1.

Legarski was a villain, who was heavily involved in the mystery throughout the opening season, but how can the actor return if the character is dead?

Well, Legarski was revealed to have a twin on the freshman season, so it's possible we will be meeting his brother.

Either that or Legarski evaded the hospital and was replaced by his brother or something. This being Big Sky, there's truly no telling what's around the corner.

As for the villain of Big Sky Season 2, it was revealed at TCA that Janina Gavankar's character is named Ren and very much the villain.

However, her arrival also leads to some more bad guys arriving in Montana, so that should be fun.

Logan Marshall-Green is also on board as Travis, a face from Jenny's past. Let's hope it doesn't turn out to be another Kleinsasser-like scenario because we all know how that one ended.

Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury lead the cast of Big Sky.

The Season 2 cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto.

It was recently revealed that Big Sky would be moving production from Vancouver to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, but it seems the setting of the series will still be Montana, which could suggest we'll be digging deeper into the group of traffickers who were teased on the first season.

All told, here is the official logline for the sophomore run:

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.

As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

ABC also shared a first-look teaser that promotes Montana but fails to mention the wicked goings-on in the state.

Check it out below.

Big Sky is leaving its Tuesdays at 10/9c slot behind this season and moving to Thursdays at 10/9c, where it will lead out of Grey's Anatomy.

Your thoughts on this scoop?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.