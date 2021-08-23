Carrie Ann Inaba Exits The Talk: Will She Return to Dancing With the Stars?

After months of rumors, it's official.

Carrie Ann Inaba is exiting CBS daytime chatter The Talk.

The star announced the news on Instagram.

"I want to announce that today, The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways," she began her video message.

"And I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being."

"And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

Inaba expressed her thanks for her past and present co-hosts on the series.

"I'm excited for all that's to come," she said.

"So with love and gratitude and respect, I wish you guys the best. To a great season ahead and to all of you who have supported me through this time, thank you so much. It's been amazing."

Inaba joined The Talk as a permanent co-host in 2019 following the exit of Julie Chen.

"It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert. Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them," she continued.

She added that she "made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I've had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I've learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we've shared with you."

While Inaba did not shed light on her future on Dancing With the Stars, she did say that she will see fans very soon.

Dancing With the Stars is set to return for its milestone 30th season later this year, which is said to be a celebration of the beloved ABC series.

