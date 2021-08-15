Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1 Review: A Kiss is Still a Kiss

Well, that was one way to write off Trace as Jesse Metcalfe exits Chesapeake Shores.

The conversation ensuing after the fiery kiss Trace and Abby shared on the Chesapeake Season 4 finale was the undercurrent of the premiere, and it didn't pay off until the final seconds.

Unfortunately, it felts like this was a manipulated and retconned storyline to see Metcalfe off rather than a natural ending to their story.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1 was probably the most like the previous that we'll see all season.

There is a new showrunner, and we have additional cast joining the show that are sure to change the scope of the show.

Robert Buckley, who is significant enough of an addition to merit being splashed all over the promotional materials, wasn't even a part of the premiere if that gives you any indication of what lies ahead.

The premiere was more about saying goodbye to the old than ushering in the new.

Bree's struggles to find herself as a writer are well behind her now. She's returned from England and has already been offered a new position at the University of Maryland as a playwright in residence.

So how will conflict arise for Bree? After all, conflict drives these characters, and everyone needs a little of it.

We can probably bet that what she remembers about her high-school nemesis Jerome Trask will be upended. She's far too passionate about her recollections of him for her to be on the money about it.

It could reveal simmering feelings between the two, especially in light of her assessment that only focusing on work is boring without a little romantic endeavor.

Jess and David are still going strong, but his parents are still trying to change their son and drag his wife-to-be into their tragic existence.

I'm not going to lie. If I met a man whose family wanted to pay for my huge destination wedding in Wales, I'd jump on that offer. Jess and David will reside in the Inn, and they can celebrate their love with intimate gatherings anytime they please.

Mick: David's a good man.

Dennis: Yes. He'll find his way.

Mick: Well, I think he already has.

Dennis: For now. You know, you've made yourself quite an empire here, Mick. And you know what that means to pass it on to a son.

Mick: Or a daughter.

Dennis: Or a daughter.

Mick: Well, I think the important thing is that they find a passion and that they follow it.

Dennis: Exactly. But, it has to be the right passion. Permalink: Exactly. But, it has to be the right passion.

Permalink: Exactly. But, it has to be the right passion.

Weddings should be something the bride and groom can enjoy, though, so if that kind of wedding isn't in her wheelhouse, then Jess shouldn't feel forced to participate.

Dennis speaks disparagingly of David all the time, and Diedre has had a prenup drawn up for Jess to sign, seemingly in the guise of knowing what it means to marry not just a man but a Peck.

Let's call BS on that right now.

There's no way that Diedre had an agreement drawn up that will protect Jess. It's far more likely that it's an agreement to protect the family fortune from the small-town girl marrying into it.

Jess was calmer after Deidre told her she didn't even have to read the prenup than any other person would have been. That shows that she's the right person for David, who otherwise might get railroaded into living a life he didn't have any desire to live.

Kevin and Sophie are happily married now for two months and three weeks, and you can already tell that Kevin is getting antsy about having a baby.

Sarah definitely wants one, but the more Kevin pressurizes the situation, the less likely they are to get pregnant.

Does he live in a fantasy land that getting pregnant is as easy as two months' worth of trying?

Kevin: Can I ask you a question?

Mick: Sure.

Kevin: When did you know you wanted to be a father?

Mick: When your mother told me she was pregnant. Permalink: When your mother told me she was pregnant.

Permalink: When your mother told me she was pregnant.

They're at the very beginning of a journey that could take much longer. It's worrisome the emphasis he's placing on that without enjoying his marriage for the sake of the love he and Sarah share.

His obsession points in the direction of either trouble getting pregnant or a troubled pregnancy. Here's hoping that's not how it unfolds.

Connor is doing great at his job, but all of his excitement might be for nothing.

Linda plans on using him to win the case for Dilford, the man accusing Mick of using shoddy materials when it was Dilford who cut corners.

We might have an inside track on Mick O'Brien. Linda Permalink: We might have an inside track on Mick O'Brien.

Permalink: We might have an inside track on Mick O'Brien.

That's not a story that Connor deserves. He's so eager to make his mark in the legal realm, and he'll be torn apart when he discovers what's at play.

It's going to be difficult keeping from him that Dilford is Linda's client, and it's unlikely that he'll want to be working with the firm that is trying to bury Mick.

How can he continue working there? Maybe I'm missing something, but this story is kind of aggravating out of the gate.

Although burdened with the realities of the case that's ahead of him, Mick is enjoying time with Megan.

The kids are also getting on board with their parents spending time together, thank goodness. Megan's struggle to return to the family fold was hard to watch since Barbara Niven is so lovely, so I'm glad that she's fully embraced now.

Kevin: Are you guys back together?

Mick: Right now, we're just being. Why" Would it bother you if we were?

Kevin: If I'm being honest? At first, I thought it would. But after seeing you together, it's like you've got some sort of spark or something. Mom, too. So, no I don't have a problem with it. Permalink: If I'm being honest? At first, I thought it would. But after seeing you together, it's like...

Permalink: If I'm being honest? At first, I thought it would. But after seeing you together, it's like...

We did see Mick snap at Megan while they were out to dinner, so their cross to bear will be the Dilford case, and with Connor in the crosshairs, it's potentially a family-wide issue.

That leaves us with Abby, who spent the entire episode recollecting the aforementioned conversation with Trace on the beach.

It got really ugly really fast. They've been through a lot, and even when they were solidly together for a short time since they started the present will-they-won't-they shenanigans, they were never so bitter.

Abby, especially, was saying things that I just didn't buy into, and Trace followed suit by being petty.

Since we knew that Metcalfe was leaving the show, none of it was a surprise, but I would have preferred if he had chosen music and told her the truth about it so that they could part friends.

As it stands, that wasn't a friendly parting. On the contrary, there was too much animosity for how much they've shared.

Oh well. Onward and upward. There are new loves to support and oncoming battles to fight.

What did you think of the premiere?

I can't wait to hear from you!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.