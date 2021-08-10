Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'It's Been a Strange Journey'

Veteran TV actress Christina Applegate took to social media on Tuesday morning to share something personal.

The star has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing,” the Dead to Me star shared.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society website describes MS as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."

Applegate shot to fame for her role on Married... with Children, a role she held from 1987 to 1997.

The star has since appeared in a string of hit TV shows, movies, and theater shows.

She has won an Emmy Award, a Tony Award, and four Golden Globe nominations.

Applegate has appeared in the sitcoms Samantha Who?, Jesse, and Friends.

She is currently starring alongside Linda Cardellini on the Netflix comedy Dead to Me, in production on its third and final season.

Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

The actress also revealed she had removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes to prevent further cancer diagnoses.

"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she explained on the Today Show in 2017.

"That’s how I’ve taken control of everything. It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus."

Applegate is currently shooting the final season of Dead to Me, which is set to launch later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.