Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Plays a Victim and a Suspect in Netflix Thriller

Who is Nick Brewer?

That's the question plaguing viewers on the just-released trailer for the Netflix thriller Clickbait, which premieres August 25.

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears.

A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die".

"Is this a threat or confession? Or both?" the Netflix description asks.

As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed.

An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

The trailer certainly dials up the drama as those closest to Nick question his actions from the past in their attempt to make sense of what is happening.

Australian based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) together with Heyday Television produced the series for Netflix.

All three companies are part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Tony Ayres (Stateless, The Slap) is Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer. Christian White is Co-Creator, Co-Producer, and Writer.

Brad Anderson (The Sinner) is Lead Director. David Heyman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity) is a NWEP through his production company, Heyday Television. Tom Winchester is Executive Producer for Heyday Television.

Clickbait is one of two scripted limited series launching on Netflix this month, with Brand New Cherry Flavor on the menu for this weekend.

