Cobra Kai: Ed Asner Remembered By Cast

Social media lit up with tributes to Ed Asner following the news of his death on August 29 at the age of 91.

Asner appeared on Netflix's Cobra Kai in the role of Johnny Lawrence's stepfather (William Zabka), Sid Weinberg, in multiple episodes of the sequel series.

Several people associated with the series paid tribute to Asner on social media Sunday.

“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend,” Zabka wrote via Twitter.

“What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner.”

“So saddened by this news. A legend and icon in the acting world,” Ralph Macchio shared via Twitter.

“Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner.”

Meanwhile, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared a statement to Deadline on the passing.

“What performer could more perfectly embody the love/hate nature of playing Johnny Lawrence’s father than Ed Asner? When we dreamed up the character, there was no discussion – it was only Ed,” the statement reads.

“Whenever he was on set, it was a nonstop parade of belly laughs as we all sat at the feet of a giant,” they continued.

“Getting to briefly play in his orbit while he made our karate universe ever brighter and funnier was a great honor of our careers. We will miss him dearly and we send all our love to his family.”

While Asner was in a handful of episodes, he clearly impacted everyone he worked with.

Asner had a major screen presence and was a working actor for 64 years without taking a significant break.

His most recent credit was on an episode Grace & Frankie, which Netflix surprise-released earlier this month.

However, Asner is probably most popular for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant.

It has been reported the actor had several projects in various stages of development at the time of his death.

Cobra Kai will likely pay tribute to the star during its fourth season.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Asner's family.

May he rest in peace.

