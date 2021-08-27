Dancing With the Stars Announces First Season 30 Contestants, Confirms First-Ever Same-Sex Couple

Dancing With the Stars enters its highly-anticipated 30th season this fall on ABC, and it will be doing so with an exciting roster of contestants.

ABC confirmed Thursday that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee would be a part of the cast.

The news broke over a week before the official cast announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8.

Siwa is popular for her YouTube account, singing, and acting, and has appeared on Lifetime's Dance Moms.

The star also had a big role on The Masked Singer Season 3.

Lee is coming off the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she won a gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around event.

She also scooped up a silver medal in the women's team competition and a bronze medal for her stellar performance on the uneven bars.

News also broke Thursday that Siwa will make series history, as she'll be part of the show's first-ever same-sex couple.

"I am so excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be excited about this," host Tyra Banks said of the news.

"I think it's going to save lives. It's going to change lives. It's going to make a lot of noise and the noise that needs to be made."

"For the first time ever, we're going to have a same-sex couple on the show," executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed.

"JoJo is going to be paired with a female pro dancer, who will be revealed on the premiere. We are so, so excited that JoJo, you're doing this, and for everyone to experience it."

Siwa then opened up about the exciting announcement.

"I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," she said.

"I think it's really special that, not only now do I get to share with the world that you're going to love who you want to love, but also you can dance with who you want to dance with."

"There are a lot of barriers we're going to have to break through. Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear?" she continued.

"It's all something that I'm looking forward to and doing something that's never been done before. It's going to be tricky but it's going to give so much to people out there."

"People of the LGBTQ community, everyone. People who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of, 'Wait a second? A girl can dance with a girl?' Obviously, why not? I think that's really special that I get to do that on this show. I'm so excited."

The star said she would love to be paired up with Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, or Britt Stewart, noting that she likes their choreography.

What are your thoughts on the first two contestants?

Are you excited for the new season?

Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere Monday, September 20 on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.