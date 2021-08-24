Dexter Revival Scoop: Details on Deborah's Return, a Blast From the Past, & More!

Ever since the revival of Dexter was made official by Showtime, there were rumors about how Jennifer Carpenter would return as Deborah Morgan.

You are probably well aware that Deb was killed off on the Showtime drama's original series finale.

In order to bring the character back for Dexter: New Blood, it has now been confirmed the character will be taking over as her brother's Dark Passenger.

“I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter dished during Showtime's TCA event Tuesday, according to Deadline.

“I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger is almost directly behind the wheel, and it was an opportunity not to be an angel or devil on his shoulder, but to jerk the wheel left or right against his will," the returning star continued.

"And when to manipulate him, to navigate him, to abuse him, to save him. I felt like it was something entirely different than some sort of ghost entity.”

“Harry was like Dexter’s north star in his consistent point of view whereas Deb, in the context of this world, coming from everywhere," shared Michael C. Hall of Dexter's deceased father who was the original voice inside the serial killer's head.

"In that, she’s an internalized character for Dexter that represents just how far he’s come or how far he’s fallen— internally reeling and without a compass in a sense as much as he’d like to have one.”

The good news is that showrunner Clyde Philips believes Deb is a much bigger presence than just a Dark Passenger.

“She represents a corner of Dexter’s mind that we all have in our own heads that says, ‘Well, wait a minute, if you do this, then there are consequences.’ If you notice at the very beginning of the show when we introduce Deb, it’s very quiet and it’s very still," he shared.

"They’re talking about how he is the one who chose that place. They’re sitting at the table and Deb has her head down and Dexter almost touches it but he can’t because she’s a part of him.”

After a fansite confirmed the casting of Jack Alcott in the role of Dexter's son, the premium cabler has now confirmed the casting.

“We sat down and figured out what we were going to do and quickly decided on the theme of fathers and sons,” said Phillips.

“We can’t do a show about Dexter without bringing back his son, who he left when he was 5-years-old. His son thinks he’s dead but then finds him alive, and he’s full of resentment. "

"Dexter will have a lot of work to do to win his son back and prove that he’s a good father, and I think we get there.”

Catch Dexter: New Blood when it returns to Showtime Sunday, November 7.

