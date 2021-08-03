Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney+ is taking viewers back to the Doogie Howser, M.D. universe.

The streamer on Tuesday announced spinoff Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., starts streaming September 8, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

Disney+ also revealed the series' title sequence featuring a new rendition of the iconic Doogie Howser, M.D. theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and world-renown ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

The new series is a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D.

It follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother, Dr. Clara Hannon, who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny, who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.

Set in modern-day Hawai'i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is shot on location in O’ahu.

Creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off the Boat), who was born in Hawaii and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mom and Korean dad, infuses her own life's stories and experiences into this series that is centered on a mixed-race Asian-American girl.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) stars as the title lead alongside a diverse and talented ensemble cast, including Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-0) as Kai Kamealoha, and Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha.

The cast also includes Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (Finding 'Ohana) as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles.

Recurring stars include Alex Aiono (Finding 'Ohana) as Walter and Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dr. Lee. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers alongside Kang.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

