Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Teases Weirdest Season Yet -- Get Premiere Date

One of the best superhero shows on TV has a return date!

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for Doom Patrol Season 3, and it teases some more weird twists and turns for the characters.

The first three episodes of will debut Thursday, September 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max.

The series reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade).

The team is all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

The third season opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss.

The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads, and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be.

And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission if only she could remember it.

The second season was affected by the pandemic, meaning it ended rather abruptly, but at least we have new episodes in sight!

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers.

The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.