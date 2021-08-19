Dynasty: Eliza Bennett Cast as Amanda Carrington

The Carrington family is officially expanding.

Per TV Line, Sweet/Vicious alum Eliza Bennett has landed the role of Amanda Carrington on The CW's Dynasty.

“The long-lost Carrington relative, born and raised in Europe, [Amanda] arrives on the Carrington doorstep holding a treasure trove of secrets from their past… and hers,” according to the character’s official description.

“Amanda is smart, confident, and can hold her own against any Carrington who comes at her. By day she’s a savvy lawyer, but by night she’s a bit of a party girl. Ashe has no problem stirring up trouble in a family full of troublemakers.”

If you watch Dynasty online, you know Alexis lifted the lid on Amanda when she was trapped in the mine below the Carrington manor with Dominique.

It was clearly foreshadowing, and the good news for fans is that Amanda is here to stay. She has been confirmed as a series regular for Dynasty Season 5.

The addition of Amanda will surely ruffle some feathers. Adam has struggled with not feeling like he fits in with the family, so he's going to be jealous when a new member of the family arrives.

Maybe Amanda's return could bring about the return of Steven, who has been MIA since Dynasty Season 2.

Fans of the original Dynasty will remember Amanda, who was played by Catherine Oxenberg and Karen Cellini on that series.

The reboot tips the hat to the original very often with some of the characters.

We can probably expect there to be fireworks between the Carringtons when she finally sets foot in the manor.

The character is heavily featured in the plot details for upcoming episodes, so we're sure this is going to be a whole lot of fun.

Will the siblings fight for their mother's attention, or will Blake use Amanda's lawyer skills to get him out of some dodgy deals?

Dynasty airs Fridays at 9/8c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.