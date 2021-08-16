Dynasty Spoilers: Surprise Alliances, a Possible Return From the Dead, & More!

If there's one thing Dynasty Season 4 has lacked, it's the complicated dynamic between Fallon and Alexis.

Thankfully, Dynasty Season 4 Episode 15 puts the focus back on the fraught relationship between the mother and daughter.

"With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) occupied by her business ventures, Liam (Adam Huber) is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) are at odds once again," the official logline reads.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know these two love getting into an argument and it gives Gillies and Hendrix a fun dynamic to work with.

The sad thing is that it looks like Liam's tale will be tied to it. The show has sort of forgotten about Liam this season, regularly putting him on the backburner, so hopefully that changes.

As for Alexis, she's going to be in a world of trouble when the truth inevitably comes out that she's partly responsible for Kirby going off the deep end.

"Meanwhile, Senator North (guest star Kevin Kilner) continues to be an opposition to Blake's (Grant Show) airport so Blake takes matters into his own hands, after receiving advice from an unexpected source," the logline continues.

The drama is never plain sailing for Blake, who always seems to find himself in terrible situations. Maybe it's because he's not very good at what he does, but it looks like there will be a lot more going on with his business deal.

"Dominique (Michael Michele) tries her hand at haute couture and bonds with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) in the process," the logline reads of their storyline.

The series brought Dom and Alexis closer, only for them to start targeting each other again a few episodes later, so I doubt this truce will last.

"Consequences from Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam's (Rafael de la Fuente) actions lead to an unexpected outcome, and Adam (Sam Underwood) left in disbelief," the synopsis concludes.

The La Mirage as a money laundering hotspot has a lot of potential, but Sam and Culhane are in too deep here and they might not be able to get away from Leo and his wicked ways.

Alan Dale is also on the cast for this episode, but it might have been a misdirect to avoid spoiling the events of Dynasty Season 4 Episode 13.

