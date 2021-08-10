Dynasty Spoilers: The Aftermath of a Big Death...

Dynasty really went there.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 13 revealed that Anders was the character in the coffin after crashing his car.

It was a brutal revelation, but it changed the trajectory of the show in a big way, leaving many of the characters on the precipice of big changes.

But what's on tap on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14, airing Friday, August 13?

"Dominique (Michael Michele) is disappointed in the sales for her new business, and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) advises her to remain patient, but Dom has other plans," reads the logline.

Dominique was not present in the big episode, but it's always fun when she comes up with outlandish plans to get what she wants.

Her relationship with Jeff has blossomed in recent episodes, but it's possible it could be strained again if Dom goes rogue.

As for Fallon and Sam?

"Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are faced with a very difficult task," the logline continues.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know the most recent episode wrapped with them finding Kirby after her overdose.

She did not attend her father's funeral, possibly because she didn't know of his death, but it will be exciting nonetheless to see how they navigate this drama.

"Kirby (Maddison Brown) wants to jump back into modeling, ignoring the concerns of her friends," reveals the synopsis.

Yes, so we know Kirby definitely survives, unless The CW is throwing out misdirects to throw fans off, but what we know about Kirby is that she needs to take a break.

"Adam (Sam Underwood) turns to drastic measures to impress the hospital board," the synopsis reveals of what Adam is up to.

Is anyone else tired of Adam and his villainous ways? Yes, he helped Cristal when she needed it the most, but damn, we need him to get a comeuppance for his actions.

"Blake (Grant Show) takes Cristal (Daniella Alonso) on another adventure, determined to get what he wants," reads the logline.

Blake is probably spiraling out of control after losing Anders so that probably means he will want to make sure Cristal makes a speedy recovery following her surgery.

"Lastly, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam receive a surprise," the synopsis concludes.

As you are probably aware, these two are in a tough spot due to their deal with someone who wanted to kill Culhane.

The episode will include Alexis, but unfortunately, we don't know what she'll be getting up to.

Alas, check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.