Epic ABC Pilot From Once Upon a Time Creators Dead at ABC

An epic love story will not be taking flight at ABC.

The network has officially scrapped its fairytale drama from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.

The cast of the potential series was set to be led by Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), who played cynical princess Luna, and Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), who played a mysterious character known as The Seer.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland was also set to appear in the project as a princess named Rose.

O'Grady was set to be the lead as Luna, with it being revealed that the character is changed by a broken heart.

She does not believe in love stories, but “she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own.”

Epic was described as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney… taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.”

While the series has a lot in common with Once Upon a Time, it was not set to be in the same universe.

Epic received a pilot order earlier this year and was in contention for a midseason pickup, but now the show will never see the light of day.

ABC on Wednesday announced that its other show awaiting word on its future, Promised Land, had garnered a series order.

Promised Land is described as an “epic, generation-spanning drama” that focuses on two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

The excellent cast includes John Ortiz (Rake) as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez (La casa de las flores) as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera (Made for Love) as Mateo,and Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things) as Veronica Sandoval.

Also on the cast is Mariel Molino (Papis muy p adres) as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh (Vida) as Antonio Sandoval, Katya Martín (The Affair) as Juana, Andres Velez as Carlo,s and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

ABC previously nixed Kevin Costner's National Parks drama, medical drama Triage, and Dark Horse.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.