Fanatic Feed: Umbrella Academy Season 3 Update, Nancy Drew Spinoff Nabs Series Order, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 30.

AMC is in it for the long haul with the Annie Murphy starrer Kevin Can F**k Himself, which has landed a second season renewal.

The renewal comes just weeks after the conclusion of its freshman run, which was the most-watched series on AMC+, where it aired a week earlier than the linear episodes.

Said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios:

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it."

"Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before."

"We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

When we talked to Valerie earlier this year, she revealed they had already been writing episodes for a possible pickup.

The series landed decent reviews for its hybrid nature of a part multi-cam and part-single setup.

Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee also starred.

Over in the world of Apple TV+, The Problem With Jon Stewart has landed a premiere date.

Apple today announced that acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart's hotly anticipated new current affairs series The Problem With Jon Stewart”is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, followed by new episodes every other week.

The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30 on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).

The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most.

In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact.

Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action.

The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

Check out a teaser below and keep scrolling for more news!

Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has officially wrapped production.

Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore .

Showrunner Steve Blackman shared an Instagram video to confirm the good news.

"I’m stoked ‘cause I can’t wait for you to see it and sad because I’ll miss everybody," Page explains in the video.

"I don’t think the world’s ready for this," Raver-Lampman adds. "I think it’s our best season yet."

The Umbrella Academy was another series in jeopardy due to the pandemic, but it's nice to know new episodes are in the can.

There's a good chance these won't see the light of day until early 2022.

Over on The CW, The Flash Season 8 has cast Tony Curran as Despero, a villain who will have a big part to play on the Armageddon crossover.

The character is “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers which left his homeworld — Kalanor — under mysterious circumstances,” according to Deadline.

“Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.”

As previously reported, The Flash: Armageddon will feature appearances from Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel, Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen, Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.

Also on The CW, the Tom Swift Nancy Drew spinoff has landed a series order.

Tom Swift aired as a backdoor pilot earlier this year, and garnered decent ratings and a good response from fans.

It starred Tian Richards as the titular character.

Your thoughts on all of this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.