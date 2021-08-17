Flowers in the Attic Prequel Miniseries Casts Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, & More!

The Flowers in the Attic franchise is expanding!

After the extraordinary success of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic and the subsequent V.C. Andrews movie series franchises, the network has ordered Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, a prequel miniseries event.

The project will star Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) and Max Irons (Condor) as Olivia Winfield and Malcom Foxworth, parents to Corrine Foxworth and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger.

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) as Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland, Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Olivia’s beloved father, Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever, and Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) as Mrs. Steiner, Malcolm’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff.

One of the most popular authors of all time, V.C. Andrews launched a pop culture sensation with the gothic tale Flowers in the Attic.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin peels back the curtain to reveal the twisted origins and dark secrets of the Foxworth family.

The movie events Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind were cable’s top two movies of 2014 with women1, while Flowers in the Attic has reached over 30.1M2 total viewers and Petals on the Wind seen by 23.4M3 total viewers.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcom Foxworth (Irons).

After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare.

Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children.

Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic...

Additional talent starring in the four-part miniseries event includes Luke Fetherston, Buck Braithwaite, Jordan Peters, Evelyn Miller, Rawdat Quadri, Emmanuel Ogunjinmi, David Witts, Carla Woodcock, and Peter Bramhill.

