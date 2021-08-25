Goliath Season 4 Trailer Shows Billy McBride Going Big Before Bowing Out

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Goliath.

If we thought Billy McBride was a badass during the first three seasons, we might be in for a surprise.

Here's what we know.

Goliath is going out with a bang, taking on one of the biggest bads in recent history.

This time, the struggle we've become used to will have to come from somewhere other than an attorney barely scraping by and down on his luck.

His refreshingly frank partner in crime, Patty, takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco, prompting Billy to return to his Big Law roots.

Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

With money behind them, we imagine there's nothing that will hold this dynamic duo down from slaying a pharmaceutical giant.

If you recall, Goliath Season 3 ended with Billy seemingly slain himself, shot and alone in a rain-soaked parking lot.

It wasn't a tease, either. The trailer indicates that Billy was definitely dead.

We can only imagine what kind of fire that nearly permanent ending will light inside of Billy.

Money and a renewed vigor for life and his profession won't make slaying the dragon easy, as there are still internal demons to fight.

As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.

In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Goliath's casting continues to stun with the final season.

Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons will be on board to bring this drama to life.

Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

The entire eight-episode season will premiere on September 24, 2021, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Take a look at the trailer now!

