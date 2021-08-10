Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces Six New Dramas, Including an All-New Signed, Sealed, Delivered Movie!

Not to be outdone by Hallmark Channel's unveiling of the latest Fall Harvest lineup, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced six weeks of all-new originals, too!

Premiering on Sunday, September 12 at 9/8c, Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, and Frankie Faison star in Redemption in Cherry Springs.

After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From Executive Producer Judy Smith (Scandal).

On Sunday, September 19 at 9/8c, Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier star in Finding Love in Mountain View.

After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull star in One Summer, premiering on Sunday, September 26 at 9/8c.

Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Based on the New York Times bestselling book by David Baldacci.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, starring Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, and Ella Ballentine premieres on Sunday, October 3 at 9/9c.

Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep; except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs.

The Vows We Keep premieres on Sunday, October 10 at 9/8c and stars Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson.

An event planner (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn, and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.

Posties fans will love the untitled Signed, Sealed, Delivered premiering on October 17 at 9/8c and starring Eric Mabiux, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson.

As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding.

Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

