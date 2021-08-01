Jay Pickett Dies; Port Charles Star Was 60

Soap actor Jay Pickett has died.

The Port Charles actor passed away on Friday at the age of 60. He was on the set of a movie.

Movie producer Jim Heffel revealed the news via Facebook.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel eulogized in the post.

“Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho."

"The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner.”

Travis Mills, the director of the movie, confirmed Pickett's passing on the official Facebook page for the movie.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack,” he wrote.

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

Mills continued: “Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him."

"Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more."

"His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was. He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”

Pickett was a veteran soap opera star, having appeared on Port Charles from 1997-2003, as well as Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

His other TV credits include Queen Sugar, The Mentalist, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Rosewood. He also appeared in TV movies like 16 and Missing and The Perfect Student.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.