Manifest Closing In On Season 4 Renewal at Netflix

Manifest might have a future at Netflix after all.

According to Deadline, producers of the canceled NBC drama are in the process of making deals with cast members and writers in the event that a deal is struck with Netflix.

The cast options expired in June, around the time Netflix decided against picking up a fourth season of the missing plane drama.

Since Netflix nixed talks initially to save the series, it scaled the Netflix charts and broke Nielsen streaming records.

Warner Bros. TV group restarted talks to find the show a new home as the popularity continued to grow.

Even NBC re-entered the ring to consider picking it back up, but Deadline notes that the channel is no longer in talks to pick the series up.

There are still some big hurdles to iron out, including international deals. Manifest already has deals outside the U.S., and moving the series to Netflix could prove to be a cumbersome affair.

Still, Lucifer managed to beat the odds after FOX canceled it following its third season, and the show will touch down on Netflix for its sixth and final season next month.

Series creator Jeff Rake told fans that "I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” when the cancellation news broke.

“That we’ve been shut down in the middle [of a planned six-season run] is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story.”

Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

Long has since moved on to a new series, but it's possible that he can still have a part in the show should it return.

Your thoughts on the latest twist in the tale?

Are you ready to save Manifest?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.