Manifest Season 4: Which Cast Members Will Be Back?

News of Manifest taking flight broke over the weekend, and it elicited a strong response from both the fandom and those associated with the series.

News of the renewal broke on the so-called "828 day."

It came after weeks of negotiations, but fans will have peace of mind knowing that 20 new episodes have been ordered, which will conclude the series.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," series creator Jeff Rake said of the pickup.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life," his statement continued.

"That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said the following of the pickup:

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members.

Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

At the time of the pickup, however, Netflix did not confirm which cast members would be back, and, according to Deadline, only two stars are currently signed on for the 20-episode final season.

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have reportedly both closed deals, meaning they will be back on the show.

Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Matt Long are both said to be in negotiations about returning.

Long is attached to star in NBC's Getaway, which is currently at the pilot stage, but it's possible he could pull double duty, depending on if the production dates allow for it.

It's notoriously difficult to get TV shows back on the air after cast options expire, but Netflix clearly knows the series is a viable franchise.

It launched on the streaming service and broke several records in the months since, which is rare in this day and age.

With many cast members unaccounted for, it's surprising the fourth season was confirmed beforehand.

