Mayor of Kingstown: First Look at Taylor Sheridan's Next Star-Studded Drama!

Mayor of Kingstown is another drama from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone and the upcoming spinoff, 1894.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, the series features an all-star cast, including Academy Award Nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award Winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa.

Premiering on November 14, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family -- power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

As part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 – the Yellowstone origin story premiering on Paramount+ Dec. 19 – are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact.

That pact includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear networks.

101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.

Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for MAYOR OF Kingstown on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of Yellowstone.

What better way to get you hooked and subscribed to Paramount+?

Paramount+ is also the exclusive home of the Star Trek series, Why Women Kill, Evil, and The Good Fight.

And if you want to keep up with SEAL Team, you'll need Paramount+ to watch, as it's going to be a streaming exclusive!

The first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown also reveals that Aiden Gillen has been cast as one of those incarcerated in Kingstown, and Yellowstone's Jeremy Jordan (Livestock Agent Steve Hendon) also appears.

Get the full scope of what lies ahead now.

If you'd like to follow all things Mayor of Kingstown and Paramount+, you can do it here using these hashtags: #MayorOfKingstown #ParamountPlus

Instagram: @MayorOfKingstown, @ParamountPlus

Twitter: @Kingstown, @Paramountplus

Facebook: @MayorOfKingstown, @ParamountPlus

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.