Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died.

The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76.

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.

“We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted," the statement continued.

"Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research."

"He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

The beloved actor died of an untreatable form of cancer.

Nader first appeared on the original iteration of the primetime soap Dynasty in 1983 as Dex.

The character was well-known for having an affair with Alexis Carrington (Joan Collins).

Nader was a part of the Dynasty ensemble until it wrapped for good in 1989.

The actor followed up the primetime soap with the daytime soap opera All My Children in 1991.

He remained with the series for a decade -- another long stint on the TV front.

Some of his biggest storylines on the sudser included his romances, with one being Erica Kane (Susan Lucci).

While Nader departed in 2001, he did make a comeback in 2013 when the soap moved to Prospect Park's Online Network, its new home for a short run after ABC swung the axe two years earlier.

The move to Prospect Park was not a success, and the show was canceled again as Prospect Park Online Network fell apart that same year.

In addition to Dynasty (clip above) and All My Children, Nader also appeared on shows such as Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU, the original Flash, Magnum, P.I., and Gidget.

Michael's decades-long career kicked off with his first soap role on As the World Turns, where he starred from 1975-78.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jodi, stepmother Lillian, sister Stephanie, daughter Lindsay, ex-wife Robin, son-in-law Trevor, and granddaughter Juniper.

A memorial on Zoom is planned for a later date.

May he rest in peace.

