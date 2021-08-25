Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

at .

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died.

The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76.

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.

Michael Nader Photo

“We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted," the statement continued. 

"Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research."

"He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

The beloved actor died of an untreatable form of cancer.

Michael Nader attends the "All My Children" & "One Life To Live" premiere

Nader first appeared on the original iteration of the primetime soap Dynasty in 1983 as Dex.

The character was well-known for having an affair with Alexis Carrington (Joan Collins).

Nader was a part of the Dynasty ensemble until it wrapped for good in 1989.

The actor followed up the primetime soap with the daytime soap opera All My Children in 1991.

Michael Nader on Facebook

He remained with the series for a decade -- another long stint on the TV front.

Some of his biggest storylines on the sudser included his romances, with one being Erica Kane (Susan Lucci).

While Nader departed in 2001, he did make a comeback in 2013 when the soap moved to Prospect Park's Online Network, its new home for a short run after ABC swung the axe two years earlier.

The move to Prospect Park was not a success, and the show was canceled again as Prospect Park Online Network fell apart that same year.

In addition to Dynasty (clip above) and All My Children, Nader also appeared on shows such as Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU, the original Flash, Magnum, P.I., and Gidget.

Michael's decades-long career kicked off with his first soap role on As the World Turns, where he starred from 1975-78.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jodi, stepmother Lillian, sister Stephanie, daughter Lindsay, ex-wife Robin, son-in-law Trevor, and granddaughter Juniper.

A memorial on Zoom is planned for a later date.

May he rest in peace.

21 Super Sexy Soap Opera Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Dynasty Quotes

Everyday, I take one mans dirt and turn it into diamonds. And digging up insider info is even easier when they assume I work for the airline, instead of owning the plane.

Fallon

Like it or not, we live in an age of dynasties. Who else can you trust to run the family business?

Fallon

Dynasty

Dynasty Photos

Fallon and Adam - Dynasty
Fallon Grins - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14
Shocked Sam - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14
Disaster at a Fashion Show - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14
Helping Kirby - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14
Fallon in Pain - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 14
  1. Shows
  2. Dynasty
  3. Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76