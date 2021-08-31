Mike Richards Exits Jeopardy! As Executive Producer

Mike Richard's reign on Jeopardy! is over.

The Executive Producer, who was announced as the permanent host of the daytime iteration of the beloved format, is leaving the role following a string of scandals.

Suzanne Prete, EVP, Business and Strategy, shared a memo with the show's crew Tuesday to reveal the news.

"I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," reads the memo, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks."

"That clearly has not happened," the memo continues.

"Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice," the series says of Richards' temporary replacement.

"Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season."

"I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks."

"As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything," the memo concludes.

The search for a new host following the death of Alex Trebek has proven to be a turbulent process.

After a series of guest hosts, Richards was announced as the overlord of the daytime series, while Mayim Bialik was set for the primetime editions of the show.

In the aftermath, The Ringer unearthed a podcast series that included offensive jokes, which starred Richards.

The podcast was removed from the internet, and Richards later announced he would no longer be the face of the series.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show."

"As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately … I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks, and for the confusion and delays this is now causing."

"I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

At the time, Richards was set to remain as an EP on the show, but he will no longer be working on the show in any capacity.

In the meantime, Mayim Bialik has returned to hosting the daytime show on a trial basis, but recent reports have suggested producers wanted The Call Me Kat star from the get-go.

However, her commitments to the FOX comedy could prove tricky.

