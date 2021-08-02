Money Heist Final Season Trailer: A Stunning Admission from Tokyo!

The end is approaching for Netflix's thrilling international drama Money Heist.

The streamer dropped the official trailer for the first part of the final season on Monday, which is set to launch on September 3, followed by the second half on December 3.

100 hours have felt like 100 years.

This is how Tokyo describes her current state of mind in the official trailer for La Casa de Papel Part 5: Volume 1.

The Professor, meanwhile, reveals that the stormwater tank has been discovered as Colonel Tamayo readies his army to enter the Bank of Spain.

Yep, the trailer proves the end is approaching, but will everyone make it?

They are against the ropes, and it seems like this might truly be the end.

Can they gather their strength to fight against the odds... just one more time?

After all, they are The Resistance.

The cast of the last hurrah includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, and Mario de la Rosa.

Here is the official logline for the final episodes:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours.

They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.

Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army.

The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Sounds ominous, but also very fun!

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.