Motherland Fort Salem: Coming to an End!

Freeform is bringing another popular series to an end, but this one is getting a final season.

The cabler on Monday picked up Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3, but with the caveat that it would be the final season of the witchy military drama.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said.

“I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

News of the end date announcement comes less than a week after the cancellation of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, which got the boot after two seasons.

The Bold Type wrapped earlier this year with a pre-planned final season.

Shows still in limbo on Freeform are Grown-ish and Good Trouble, which have both experienced significant erosion this season, meaning the future is not assured for either series.

Breakout success Cruel Summer, which pulled in anemic live ratings, but broke Freeform records in delayed viewing, is coming back.

Beyond that, it's unclear what Freeform is planning as it tries to adjust to a TV landscape dominated by streaming.

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming, and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor,” said creator Eliot Lawrence.

“I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins."

"We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée.

Your thoughts on the end date announcement?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

