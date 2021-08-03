Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Irrevocable

Finally, Raelle got back together with the Spree in her life.

Too bad that required her to be abducted and killed multiple times for that to happen on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7.

Nothing is ever easy for Raelle.

First, she unwillingly became Alder's secret weapon on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3.

Then, she couldn't get the spirit of her dead mother to commune with her on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5.

Next, her much-needed chill time back home in the Cession got interrupted by her being abducted by the Camarilla on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 6.

That doesn't even include her continuing to think about her missing lover Scylla.

Now she got to be killed over and over and over again by the sadistic Alban, and, in the end, she was no closer to understanding the mycelium that protects her.

I bet she's pining for the good old days when she was just a folk healer, and she didn't have the weight of the Army on her shoulders.

After all, no one would be giving a second thought to that girl healing her neighbors out in the sticks, let alone threatening her with bodily harm.

Instead, she's the weapon stuck in the middle of a war between Army witches and the human Camarilla.

As such, Raelle had to spend far too much time with that zealot Alban, who took glee in killing her in as many different ways as possible.

Alban enjoyed, far too much, re-enacting the old-fashioned methods that humans used to kill witches.

Each time she "died," Raelle went inside the mycelium where it spoke to her in Mother Tongue, although her mission wasn't any clearer afterward either to her or the viewers.

Fortunately, while Raelle was hanging on for dear life, her friends were on their way to save her, even if all of them didn't realize that initially.

As usual, Scylla and Willa were the first into action because they act first and don't bother to ask for permission, unlike with the Army.

Actually, the whole time Raelle was missing, the Army was busy doing CYA maneuvers since Alder, its commanding officer and figurehead, had been knocked out of action by that Spree attack.

So, instead of leading the hunt for Raelle, intelligence chief Petra was filling in for Alder during that press conference with V.P. Silver. Not a great allocation of womanpower, was it?

No, Scylla took the direct route, picking up a phone and calling Edwin in an attempt to find out Raelle's situation. And he just told her. I guess neither of those Army officials told him about keeping the abduction classified.

Not that Edwin would have listened to them since they didn't seem to be doing anything to rescue Raelle.

Scylla's plan of enchanting Tooms and having him drive them to the Camarilla hideout was a solid one. But how did she know exactly where to find him? Some kind of witchy tracking device?

Here's another head-scratcher. Wouldn't one of those two have some kind of psychic connection to Raelle? Instead, they attempted to locate Raelle with some antique surveillance system, which definitely cost them valuable time.

It's a shame that Willa hadn't come out of her kitchen sooner because she was kick-ass in combat. It appears that she removed Tooms as a thorn in the witches' side for good.

It was also a pity that Raelle and Willa's reunion was short as Willa made the ultimate sacrifice to heal Raelle. But, at least they got a few minutes in the mycelium to say goodbye to each other.

A big question that remains is how Willa's real death, years after Raelle made peace with Willa dying, will affect her. The Army's big weapon couldn't even save her own mother.

And who is going to explain everything to Edwin? Hopefully, having Scylla back will bring Raelle some comfort and even more of the answers that she seeks. How that will affect their relationship has yet to be determined.

Another pairing that's evolving is the one between Abigail and Adil. She's managed to rope him into her mission of vengeance against the Camarilla.

Adil's reluctantly in because he's seen the damage that the Camarilla can do even to pacifistic people such as the Tarim.

When Adil was defending Abigail against the ignorant humans, the fight on the train was the moment he crossed over to the realistic side (because there's nothing dark about defending your own).

Adil may yet turn out to be another secret weapon against the Camarilla since he has abilities he's not even aware of yet. One example was when he reshaped the bone structure of that Camarilla.

Another sign that he bought into it was when he brought the Camarilla hideout crashing to the ground, regardless of how many remained alive.

Tally's role was small this episode. Yet what she did may yield big drama.

First, she revealed classified intel to Quinn and her group of "dodgers." Second, she found Nicte's spy among Alder's Biddies. So that's twice that she's saved Alder, and it's time she cashes in.

Were you sorry to see Willa die?

How will Raelle and Scylla's reunion go?

Is Adil ready to fight?

Comment below.

