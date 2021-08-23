Netflix Sets Premiere Dates for MAID & Cowboy Bebop

Netflix is launching some new series in the coming months.

The streamer on Monday announced premiere dates for MAID and Cowboy Bepop.

MAID touches down on the streamer Friday, October 1.

Maid on Netflix: A New Limited Series

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

The series stars Margaret Qualley (Alex), Nick Robinson (Sean), Anika Noni Rose (Regina), Tracy Vilar (Yolanda), Billy Burke (Hank) and Andie MacDowell (Paula). Also starring Rylea Nevaeh Whittet (Maddy), Raymond Ablack (Nate), BJ Harrison (Denise), Xavier de Guzman (Ethan), Aimee Carrero (Danielle), and Toby Levins (Basil).

Maid on Netflix

MAID Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer Molly Smith Metzler said the following of the series:

“When writers look to adapt material for the screen, we look for a hero. Someone who fights like hell, against all odds, to reach a goal. It's usually a title reserved for superheroes," her statement reads. 

"But I found a hero in Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid. A riveting account of a single mother who leaves an abusive relationship and finds herself broke and homeless, MAID is a story about back-breaking hard work and the power of a mother's love."

"Our heroine in the series, Alex Russell (played by the incredible Margaret Qualley) is determined to give her daughter a better life while free-falling through a broken welfare system and cleaning houses for minimum wage."

Cowboy Bebop on Netflix

"Told entirely through Alex's unfiltered and often funny POV, you're with this inspiring underdog for every moment. Every humiliation, heartbreak, triumph, and toilet brush.”

Adds Author and Executive Producer Stephanie Land:

“I wrote a book so people who struggle to get by could see themselves represented in an authentic way, and they could feel less alone. MAID, the series on Netflix that was inspired by my book, continues that legacy in ways that absolutely blow my mind.”

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price.

But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Based on the beloved anime series, the Netflix adaptation is set to bow on November 19.

Your thoughts on these two new series?

Will you check either of them out?

