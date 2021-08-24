Nine Perfect Strangers Premiere Sets Hulu Record

Nine Perfect Strangers is shaping up to be a huge success for Hulu.

Per Deadline, the Nicole Kidman-led miniseries was the most-watched Hulu original ever on premiere day as well as after five days of the three-part premiere being made available.

The streaming service previously announced that The Handmaid's Tale's fourth season finale was the biggest Hulu original on premiere day ever, so for Nine Perfect Strangers to already overshadow that metric, it's a good sign for the future of the series.

As has become the norm with the streaming service, no concrete numbers have been revealed, which means these claims from the streamer should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It's possible the series could appear on the Nielsen streaming chart shortly if the numbers are as big as the streamer states.

The limited series takes place at a health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. The series comes from David E. Kelley, who Kidman previously worked with on Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

The series is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name that spent 13 weeks atop the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Kidman plays Masha, while the rest of the cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, and Michael Shannon as Napoleon, and Asher Keddie as Heather.

The cast also includes Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony.

Recurring players include Hal Cumpston as Zach Marconi and Zoe Terakes as Glory.

