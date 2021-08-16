Rebel: Canceled ABC Drama Fails to Find New Home

After a glimmer of hope that Rebel could return for a second season on Amazon's IMDB TV, we have some bad news.

Krista Vernoff confirmed on social media that the show will not be picked up anywhere, meaning that it will stay one-and-done.

“THANK YOU to the fans behind the #SaveRebel campaign,” she tweeted.

“Your passion was incredible. We have learned there won’t be a Season 2, but we truly hope Rebel [and] the extraordinary @ErinBrockovich will continue to inspire you to fight the good fight in your communities and in your lives.”

ABC officially canceled the Katey Sagal-fronted drama after just one season in May, with Sagal and Vernoff condemning the decision.

"To all the dear rebellious @rebelabc followers. I am so touched by your support for our show. As a cast and great crew and the amazingly talented @kristavernoff have just begun to gel and find our footing, the plug has been pulled, and I feel you and hear your disappointment. I wholeheartedly stand with you," Sagal wrote on social media earlier this year.

She said that the “abrupt announcement that there would be no Season 2 based on the response from [five] airings came as a shock and a heartbreak."

"Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”

Vernoff was unimpressed at having multiple shows with ABC, but the network didn't give the show a fair chance.

Two months after the cancellation, news emerged that the show could be saved by IMDB TV, but now, the show has been rendered dead.

