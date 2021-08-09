Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Black Hole Sun

Things are getting JUICY.

This was another hour full of non-stop information, but everything is coming together now, and the story is congealing in a way that feels natural and like we’re on the cusp of experiencing the best season of the series thus far.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3 was all about Maria’s vision and Liz’s reemergence in Roswell, a visit that resulted in all kinds of drama for Deputy Evans.

Many television shows follow nonsensical timelines, making it hard to figure out how much time has passed throughout a season. But it’s safe to say Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 does not have that issue as only three days have passed thus far.

It’s pretty wild when you think about how much has changed in that short amount of time.

For Max and Liz, they were off living their respective lives for a year, and then boom, they came back together unexpectedly. And their reunion was very awkward.

In the year they were apart, Liz still seemed to think that she had done nothing wrong, and that’s just simply not true. What she did was wrong, and there is no way to rationalize it. Just like what Max did was wrong.

But Liz was still hung up on her anger, and it’s a shame that she needed Kyle to talk some sense into her, but at the end of the day, what’s most important is that she was finally able to see her role in the way her relationship with Max deteriorated.

Kyle: Why are you so afraid to talk to him?

Liz: I am not afraid. I am furious at him. He made me believe that I was capable of anything. Of being anyone. And then he took it away when he burned it all down.

Kyle: You used his DNA, Liz. Without telling him. Max didn't put you here. You did when you decided to put science before everything else. Success at any cost has a cost. And you never stopped to consider it. Look, you can run from Max forever if you want, but you can't run from yourself. Eventually you'll have to take responsibility for the things that you've done to the people you love.

Liz: All I ever wanted was to save lives.

Kyle: That doesn't make it right. Permalink: Kyle: Why are you so afraid to talk to him?

Her lies and willingness to put her research above all else were huge factors in their demise.

Though that’s not to say Max was some innocent, aggrieved party. His decision to destroy first, ask questions later was equally wrong. And seeing them both apologize was long overdue.

But seeing Max walk away was a bit devastating.

Understandably, he’s on edge, with his looming death, Maria’s vision, and an uncontrollable pull to his doppelganger constantly on his mind. It’s a wonder he’s able to get up in the morning and actually be a productive member of society.

Pushing Liz away is what he feels like he needs to do to protect her, and to be honest, he’s not wrong in this scenario. The chemistry and love are there, but man, oh man, does Max have a lot going on.

It’s starting to get a little troubling that NO ONE outside of Kyle can see that Max is hanging on by a thread. He’s hiding it well, but even with the bond between the aliens fractured a bit, one would think that keeping an eye on Max, who’s DYING, would be in their best interest right now.

As soon as Max found out Jones was in the cage, that was his first stop. And now Jones is free.

His manipulative face twin is now free to roam around Roswell and cause whatever damage he wants! As long as he gets a haircut and shaves, he can probably get away with anything until Max comes to.

A free Jones is going to be an absolute menace. I can feel it.

Maria’s vision continues to haunt not only her but the whole crew, and even though we’re getting more information, there is still no telling whose funeral Maria is seeing, no matter how badly Michael seemingly wants to believe it’s his.

Fresh off the reveal that his daddy was a bad, bad man, Michael was deteriorating rapidly. With so many emotions whirling around inside of him and this belief that he was now evil just because of his lineage, Michael had resigned himself to the fact that he was dying. And that he deserved it.

It was beyond Michael just being his dramatic, sarcastic self. Instead, he seemed to accept his fate, and it was unfortunate to see considering how far he’s come since we met him in Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 1.

He’s not a terrible guy, and it’s unclear how many people need to tell him that before he starts to believe it himself. He has a ton of love in his heart, and we’ve seen that on display numerous times. I genuinely don’t believe there’s some evilness manifesting just under the surface.

But it seems almost easier for Michael to shrink in on himself and think the worst than fight back.

All the self-loathing leads us to our first Malex moment of the season, which ends up being…intense.

Again, considering it’s only been 72 hours since Alex got back into town, there’s still a ton these guys need to talk about before they’re back on any kind of romantic wavelength. But their interaction here was vintage Malex.

Michael was succumbing to negativity, and Alex wasn’t having any of it. This idea that Michael is his father is ridiculous, same as the idea that Alex is anything like Jess Manes.

Alex’s delivery is a little harsh, but that’s Alex. He knows Michael better than anyone, and when he gives in to his anger, coddling him will not do anyone any good. There are no kid gloves when it comes to these two, and that’s a good thing because they often need to hear what the other is saying even if they don’t want to admit it.

While their interaction was brief, it was easily one of the most emotional moments of the episode.

When these two can finally have an open, honest conversation about what they’re going through and what they’re feeling and find that common ground that’s always eluded them, they’ll be an unstoppable force. And hopefully, this conversation was a step closer to that day because, just like Echo, the love will always be there.

Alex: Wait! In Maria's vision, I say that I am covering up a murder, right?

Michael: Yeah.

Alex: It's not you.

Michael: You can't know that.

Alex: Yes, I can. If it were you, I would not cover it up. I would burn the entire world down first. Permalink: Yes, I can. If it were you, I would not cover it up. I would burn the entire world down first.

The Malex chemistry is palpable as always, and if hearing Alex say he would burn the whole world if something happened to Michael doesn’t get your Malex heart a fluttering after all this time, I don’t know what will.

Speaking of Alex, in a matter of days, he decided to join the Air Force and go in all the way on all things Deep Sky.

And sure. That makes sense. I guess.

Thinking Alex wasn’t going to throw himself into his new job is not to know a thing about Alex Manes. But it’s fascinating listening to the way Ramos describes Deep Sky.

Had we not already had the seeds planted in us to distrust the organization, the way Ramos speaks makes it sound like a very intriguing and idealistic place to be.

We as human beings readily accept so many “truths” without ever questioning them, but if presented with the opportunity to ask some of those questions, would you turn down the chance?

The Lockhart Machine provides a chance for Alex to dig deep within himself to solve a mystery, and he’s more than up for the task. But it ends up being a piece of stone, an alien stone, that gives him an answer before he ever even gets to ask anything.

Of course, the machine would be something alien because this is Roswell, but it was still shocking to hear the music come to life.

But now what? How much does Ramos know about aliens? And what is Alex willing to tell him?

Alex has made a point not to tell anyone that he’s joined Deep Sky yet, but this has to force his hand, right? He can’t keep something like this from the aliens when everything is so interconnected now. And then there’s the Kyle of it all, too.

Jim Valenti’s radio coming to life, with Jim Valenti’s voice inside, as soon as the Lockhart machine was activated, makes an already mad discovery all the more crazy. But what does it all mean?

One has to think the machine and the radio are linked to The Oasis, but we don’t know nearly enough to know what that link is or what has been set into motion.

Perhaps it’s time to get the whole band together to compare notes and maybe talk about what the hell has transpired over the past couple of days? There have been visions, impending death, new alien tech, talking radios, secret societies, and now there’s an alien with a familiar face on the loose.

There’s no time like the present to remind us these people are family then getting them all in the same room together to solve all of these mysteries!

Loose Ends

Kyle Valenti is far and wide the MVP of this installment and the season at large. He has a very thankless job as everyone’s therapist, but he does it so well. Of course, he won’t dash off to New York now that there’s a new secret to solve, but could you really blame him if he had?

Roswell’s Proud Boys faction, lead by the mayor’s son, made their debut and tried to assault Bert before Michael stepped in. I’m still majorly on the fence about this storyline but willing to see how Roswell approaches it.

Gregory is all in on Maria, and it’s cute everyone can see something is going on there. Clearly, Maria is being cautious, but it’s sweet seeing their little banter and flirtation.

Sanders being the victim in the vision seems too obvious.

Okay, but the face Michael Vlamis makes when Alex looks away to start his car is just sad perfection. All the pain, longing, and hope displayed in that tiny chin quiver.

Isobel is an empath like Louise, which makes all the sense in the world. Jones has honed in on her as the one to latch onto, but I don’t necessarily think he’s lying to her. The threesome is splintered, and getting them back together will be integral to defeating whatever evils are waiting for them.

The turquoise stone is an intriguing new development! What will happen with Rosa and Maria when given the rocks? We better find out!

Can whoever is styling Alex Manes this season also style me?

I’ll keep saying this until it stops being true: Roswell, New Mexico is on a whole other level this year! It’s fun and exciting in a way that it just hasn’t been for a while, and things are just getting started.

Which mystery are you most excited to learn more about?

Romance has been a bit of an afterthought, but are you rooting for these couples to get it together?

Will Alex tell the aliens about the Lockhart machine?

What kind of mischievousness will Jones get into?

Leave all your theories and comments down below, and make sure you watch Roswell, New Mexico, online so you can talk with us!

