Roswell, New Mexico's Tyler Blackburn Talks Deep Sky & Has Some Advice For Malex Fans

Alex Manes has been through a lot.

And it doesn't look like that's going to change during Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, as he navigates his new opportunity at Deep Sky and the relationships that mean most to him.

Tyle Blackburn was kind enough to take some time to tell us about Alex's decision to join Deep Sky, what he loves most about playing the fan-favorite character, and how Alex feels about his relationship with Michael now.

So, first question here. Alex starts Roswell New Mexico Season 3, and he seems to be in lighter spirits almost. Can you tell us a little bit about his headspace coming into this season?

Sure, yeah. I mean, I think, you know, from the beginning of the series, he's struggled a lot with his father. And now that his father is no longer around, I think, maybe, as sad as it is, he feels some relief.

You know, I'm sure he, he has some complex emotions. But I think ultimately, there is a sense of relief. So, I think that that informs a little bit of that lightness. I think that he's able to step into himself in a way that he hasn't really felt like he's able to for a long time.

I mean, even his clothing style changes, the way he wears his hair changes a little bit. I just think that he's dealing with old wounds and closing those doors. So, I think that informs that a lot.

Yeah. So, Deep Sky. It's a big mystery right now. But can you tell us why Alex, you know, he basically jumped at the chance to join this organization that he didn't know too much about. Can you tell us a little bit about why you think he needed to join Deep Sky?

Yeah. I wouldn't even necessarily say he jumped at the chance, but he wanted to be cautious about it. But I think ultimately Eduardo came to him saying, you know, "I did know your father, and you're nothing like him. And, and that's why we want you."

And I think that made Alex's ears perk up a bit. But also just the promise that he'll be able to help his friends and his loved ones potentially, using government-grade equipment and research that they haven't really had to this extent before. So, I think it's intriguing to him in that way.

Obviously, there is a give and take. He has to be pretty quiet about it all, for now, at least. But I think he's willing to explore it. I think everyone should trust Alex. He's very level-headed. He's very analytical with these things. So, I think he ultimately makes the right decision.

Yeah. And will we learn more about the Lockhart Machine coming up? Cause that's really intriguing right now to fans.

Oh yeah. It's basically just like a character on the show this (laughs), this season.

It's, we use it so much. It opens up more questions, but then you get some answers and then more questions, all via this machine. So you will definitely learn more.

Okay. So, we see in the premiere that Michael is hopeful about Alex. But we're not quite sure yet, you know, how Alex feels about Michael and the relationship. So, can you tell us a little bit about where you think Alex is at regarding his feelings for Michael at this time?

Yeah, I think he is; he loves Michael for sure. I don't know that that sort of relationship would ever fully go away [laughs]. You know, that level of love. So it's definitely there. But I think that they have been through a lot together and individually, and I think they need some space.

I think that they need to find themselves as individuals again. And I think, potentially, that could lead to them being healthier versions of themselves, which then they can potentially have a healthier relationship if they ever felt the need. Or want. Not the need, but the desire.

Yeah. So, if you could say something to the Michael and Alex fans, you know, should they be hopeful about them moving forward?

I definitely think they should be hopeful. That kind of love never goes away, you know? I think they should definitely sit on the edge of their seats waiting.

Okay. So far this season, we've already seen some interesting pairings with characters who traditionally haven't interacted much on screen. Will we get to see Alex share some of those scenes with new faces?

I mean, outside of Eduardo, there aren't really too many new faces that Alex interacts with. Eduardo coming in; that's a really big character for the show. So, that is kinda the main one. Alex has some scenes with characters he doesn't have scenes with often, but not new faces.

Gotcha. Alex is, he's really a wonderfully rich character, so what do you enjoy most about portraying him on screen?

I think exactly that. The layers to him. For someone that has been through so much, he's pretty available.

And sort of chameleon-like, like he can adapt to different situations and, he has different relationships with the people throughout the show that bring out a side of him that you might not see in another scene.

So I feel like it's nice to explore how he behaves with Guerin versus Eduardo. Or, you know, with Liz versus Max. He has history with all of them in different ways. So, I think that's been nice.

My personal favorite scenes are with Guerin, just because there is just so much there between them, and I love working with Vlamis.

Michael Vlamis and I have, like, a very good... It's almost like we have scenes sometimes where I leave, and I'm like, "Wow, I feel like we were just in an acting class together," or we'd give each other permission to explore different things and try different things each take, and I like that.

Yeah, yeah, you guys, I mean your chemistry is, like, off the charts, and you guys play off each other really, really well.

Thank you.

Last one for me. First off, congratulations on the season four pickup.

Thank you.

Yup, with filming already underway, can you tell us what it means to you to get another season and to bring Alex's main story to life some more?

Yeah, I mean [laughs], it's been a really wild year [laughs]. So, I feel like even just knowing that we got picked up for season three and had work, and then quickly start.

We only had, I think, three months off between seasons and starting season four; it's definitely amazing to have work for this entire cast and crew during this time.

Obviously, it brings about certain challenges, and it feels like the fan base is not going anywhere, so that also means we're doing something right, you know?

There have been some changes within the show itself. You know, we had a change in showrunner, so it's almost just like we have this, sort of reincarnation in a way, which I don't think happens very often.

I think the show is just taking on slightly different energy, so it's interesting to experience.

Yeah. For sure, yeah, I called it like a rejuvenation. That's kind of what season three feels like, and it's been a lot of fun. Thank you so much for taking the time.

Yeah, absolutely, thank you.

And enjoy the rest of your day.

You too.

