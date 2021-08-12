RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Drag Tots

We're getting closer to the end, Drag Race fans.

The Final 5 became the Final 4 on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 9 with a magical challenge. But, now that the "game-within-a-game" is set for the next round, anything could happen.

Bring on all the shocking gameplay! "Drag Tots" needed some to fill the majority of the filler segments.

Why were there only two Mini Challenges during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6? Shockingly, the queens didn't get to compete in any other filler activities.

The class superlatives Mini Challenge was so fun and made up for the serious lack of Mini Challenges.

This game brought out many funny one-liners and zingers that took the queens' minds off the game. However, the game also delivered on causing tension and bringing the drama.

Trinity K. Bonet: I could’ve lived with knowing…

Eureka!: That people thought you were moody?

Trinity K. Bonet: Yeah. I could've lived without knowing that in the back of my head, and then feeling like I'm next to go. It's just so far in the game to like start doubting myself.

Trinity K. Bonet and Eureka felt the sting of the votes, especially Trinity. Being chosen as "Most Moody" and "Most Likely To Go Home Next" rubbed her the wrong way. If she had the power, many would've gotten the chop.

There's a reason why RuPaul asks the queens every season who should go home. Questions like those ALWAYS stir up trouble.

"Drag Tots" suffered from a pacing issue overall.

The round felt like it dragged on and purposely extended scenes to fill time. A majority of the episode focused on the queens getting ready for the challenge and their general conversations in the Werk Room.

Part of this issue stemmed from elements being removed due to the Maxi Challenge.

For example, showcasing the fictional cartoon character was live on stage, so the queens didn't need a rehearsal. The queens didn't have a separate runway; their only look came from the Drag Tots character.

Drag Race should reconsider doing challenges like these in the future. The Maxi Challenge provided free promotion for the cartoon, but it took away elements that shape the round. Scenes of the queens debating characters/making looks should only last a few short minutes.

Ra'Jah O'Hara did a great job bouncing back from the uncertainty RuPaul gave her.

A newbie competitor might've spiraled and redone their entire character if this were a regular season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Ra'Jah had a strong concept and look in mind for the runway; she only needed to fix the confusing name.

Focusing her efforts on the name fixed an issue that could've kept her from winning. Sometimes all it takes to win is working around the RuPaul feedback.

Ra'Jah's character was fun and effervescent with the dancing and speech. The shiny purple dress looked stylish, and it branded her character easily with the full use of purple.

Trinity K. Bonet had the next best character for the Maxi Challenge. Surprisingly, she didn't win based on all the glowing critiques from the judges and her runway performance.

My choice for the win probably would've gone to Trinity.

Fierce Furlicia exuded feline energy with her swagger and mannerisms. The furry pink jumpsuit and makeup would've translated perfectly to a cartoon screen. And, the character had a lot more room for storyline development if she was carried over to the show.

Trinity probably didn't win to give another queen a Maxi Challenge win heading into the final weeks. Plus, Ra'Jah did redeem herself with the name change and her stellar work.

Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, and Eureka! all fell within the same level of performance quality. Each character played off the queen's natural confidence and personality.

Ginger's Tara Belle character was just an exaggerated version of herself. The voiceover script provided many laughs, but the outfit was simple compared to the other queens.

When I say everyone wants to be in the Top 4. Girl, you can feel it with the tension that you can't cut with a knife. Like, I'mma need a saw to get through this tension, girl. Eureka!

Kylie's witchy Miss Behave looked fashionable and would've translated perfectly to a cartoon screen. She just needed bigger mannerisms to stand out in the group; it's an ongoing issue Kylie has faced in the competition. Miss Behave dealt with the same hurdles too.

And just like Ginger, Eureka's Alexandria McQueen was a villainous extension of herself. Pulling all the negative qualities from the Mini Challenge rounded out her character, but it made her character less exciting. An evil fashion queen didn't pop on stage, nor would be that thrilling against the Drag Tots.

Though, the most gag-worthy moment: RuPaul having everyone up for elimination except for the top All Star of the week (Ra'Jah O'Hara).

Why didn't RuPaul do this sooner? The open bottom votes were some of the best elimination rounds during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5. Even during weeks when multiple queens were on the chopping block, like RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 5, had some of the best strategy and shocking outcomes.

[In confessional] I can't really get a good read on what Ra'Jah is feeling … and that scares the shit out of me. In my mind, I'm her biggest competition at this point. This would be an easy opportunity for her to just kick me out the door. Ginger Minj

The campaigning this time around resulted in an elimination based on track record, but the strategy could've gone in any direction. The queens were seriously considering taking out huge threats like Trinity K. Bonet or Kylie Sonique Love.

Opening up the votes should've happened at least 1-2 rounds earlier.

The lip-sync of "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX was a simple and mellow performance, which summed up the round as a whole.

Neither Ra'Jah nor Kameron Michaels from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 wowed on stage. Both queens hit their marks and lip-synced to the song with enough energy to match their track.

We've discussed in the past that mid-tempo songs, like "Boom Clap," don't have enough levels to captivate us on stage. Slow songs can at least focus on the emotion behind the words. Ra'Jah and Kameron performed a nice safe number to the song.

No surprises on stage or standouts to snatch the win. A mellow lip-sync, paired with Eureka's expected elimination, capped out a filler-heavy round of the competition.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Are Trinity and Eureka in a romance, or are they just playfully flirting?



Kylie's sensual trend continued with all the sexy votes from the Mini Challenge!



Latrice Royale and Bianca Del Rio appearing as their Drag Tots characters were a pleasant surprise. Thankfully, we got some good zingers from the looks because there wasn't an official runway.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "Drag Tots"?

Who was your favorite character? Who will win the game-within-a-game? Did Trinity take the Mini Challenge a little too seriously?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

