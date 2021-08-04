Selena Gomez Reacts to The Good Fight Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is not impressed with the Paramount+ series The Good Fight.

A recent episode found a group a group of comedy writers trying to determine which topics were offensive and off-limits.

Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) complained in the show that comedians are held back nowadays by sensitive audiences.

They concluded the off-limit topics should include necrophilia, autism, and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

Fans were, understandably, unimpressed with the shoutout, and a few weeks after the episode aired, Gomez responded on social media.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," she wrote on Twitter.

"I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented, it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

The star shared a link to OrganDonor.gov, where individuals can sign up to donate certain organs to patients in need.

Selena's fans commented on the post with their stories.

"As an organ transplant patient, I can say it is no laughing matter. It is a long stressful experience that leaves both the transplanted and their family with tremendous stress," one person wrote.

Another fan did not sympathize with the star and said the following:

"Girl, I love you. But you are making this a bigger deal than it is. There is more important stuff going on right now."

A source close to The Good Wife spinoff opened up to Variety, stating that the star took the joke out of context.

"If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being canceled for telling a bad joke."

"The reference is that Selena Gomez's transplant is not something you can joke about," the source added.

Gomez received a kidney transplant back in 2017, and this is not the first time TV shows have attempted to make light of it.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot made a joke about it back in November, and the backlash toward it led to the streamer apologizing and removing the scene in question.

What are your thoughts on this?

