Stranger Things Season 4 Gets 2022 Premiere, Trippy New Trailer

at .

We have some bad news, Stranger Things fanatics.

The long-delayed fourth season will not see the light of day this year.

Netflix on Friday dropped a new teaser trailer for the global phenomenon that confirmed what many expected.

Eleven in Danger on Stranger Things

The series will return sometime in 2022.

Stranger Things Season 3 dropped over two years ago, so it's unfortunate we have to wait so long for fresh episodes.

But the series somehow always manages to exceed expectations, and the long wait should hopefully result in the show remaining in its fine form.

The Shock of Her Life - Stranger Things Season 3 Episode 4

With the pandemic, a delay was inevitable, but it doesn't make it any less tough.

Shawn Levy, an Executive Producer on the series, recently opened up to Collider about the fourth season -- and beyond.

"I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight," he said, fueling the speculation that the show will wrap after its fifth season.

If it was ending after Season 4, Netflix would have already announced it, so a fifth -- and final -- season seems to be in the cards.

Robin at Scoops Ahoy! - Stranger Things Season 3 Episode 3

"There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this."

"No one's making it up as we go along, and there is an endgame, if you will."

It's good to know a plan is in place, we guess.

The teaser shows a mix of old and new footage, and it looks as great as you would expect.

Not In My House - Stranger Things Season 3 Episode 1

One thing we get to see is Eleven seemingly being held by what looks to be agents.

We've had shadowy figures on the show since the beginning, and with the recent trailer showing flashbacks to the past, it could hint that she will be kidnapped.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Nancy: What the hell are you doing?
Mike: I'll pay you back!

Dusty: Son of a bitch! Son of a bitch! Another stupid penny.
Mother: Dusty! Watch it, you almost hit Mews.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

Eleven in Danger on Stranger Things
The Stranger Things Group
The NeverEnding Story - Stranger Things
Billy as a Lifeguard - Stranger Things
Let Me Out - Stranger Things
This Won't Hurt - Stranger Things

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Shows
  2. Stranger Things
  3. Stranger Things Season 4 Gets 2022 Premiere, Trippy New Trailer