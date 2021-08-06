Stranger Things Season 4 Gets 2022 Premiere, Trippy New Trailer

We have some bad news, Stranger Things fanatics.

The long-delayed fourth season will not see the light of day this year.

Netflix on Friday dropped a new teaser trailer for the global phenomenon that confirmed what many expected.

The series will return sometime in 2022.

Stranger Things Season 3 dropped over two years ago, so it's unfortunate we have to wait so long for fresh episodes.

But the series somehow always manages to exceed expectations, and the long wait should hopefully result in the show remaining in its fine form.

With the pandemic, a delay was inevitable, but it doesn't make it any less tough.

Shawn Levy, an Executive Producer on the series, recently opened up to Collider about the fourth season -- and beyond.

"I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight," he said, fueling the speculation that the show will wrap after its fifth season.

If it was ending after Season 4, Netflix would have already announced it, so a fifth -- and final -- season seems to be in the cards.

"There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this."

"No one's making it up as we go along, and there is an endgame, if you will."

It's good to know a plan is in place, we guess.

The teaser shows a mix of old and new footage, and it looks as great as you would expect.

One thing we get to see is Eleven seemingly being held by what looks to be agents.

We've had shadowy figures on the show since the beginning, and with the recent trailer showing flashbacks to the past, it could hint that she will be kidnapped.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.