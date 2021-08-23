Succession Season 3: HBO Announces October Premiere!

at .

When HBO dropped the trailer for Succession Season 3 earlier this year, the premium cabler would only say that it would be arriving sometime in the fall.

In a new social media post on the official Succession channels, a new photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy is accompanied with the following caption:

October.

Brian Cox on Succession

In the thrilling trailer released in July, it teased an all-out war between the family.

“Ask yourself,” Kendall asks his siblings on the first look at the third season.

“Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?”

Logan Watches TV - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Kendall is moving full steam ahead against his father, and there's no telling whether any of his siblings will want to be on his side during the looming battle.

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall explains to Roman, Shiv, and Connor before saying the following:

“He’d do the same to all of us.”

Indeed, if the first two seasons taught us anything, it's that anyone on this show will turn on someone else in the name of getting power and influence.

Shiv Folded Up - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

“If I back you against Dad,” Shiv tells her brother in the aforementioned clip, adding: “You would need to let me take over.”

The issue here is that Shiv could have a side deal with her father, and her taking over could be Kendall's undoing.

It truly is a high-stakes game these people are playing, and it will make for fun TV to watch them all turning on one another.

The third season will drop two years after the conclusion of the second. Yes, the series was delayed due to the pandemic, so there's a desire for more drama from this nuanced world.

Heads Up for Cousin Greg - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

New cast members include Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Hope Davis (Your Honor), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders).

Check out the trailer below.

Are you ready for the show to return?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Succession Quotes

Tom: You told me. You told me you wanted an opening relationship on our fucking wedding night.
Shiv: This. Oh. So you've been stewing on that?
Tom: Why yes, I have been stewing on it. I'm not a hippy, Shiv. I don't want to stuff a dildo up my, I don't want to do threesomes!
Shiv: OK!
Tom: On our WEDDING NIGHT? Bang! Shanghaied into an open-borders free-fuck trade deal.
Shiv: It was just an idea.
Tom: Well, that's, that's a biggie just to throw in at the altar. You know? I do, I do, but I do maybe also demand to gobble the odd side dick.
Shiv: Gobble the odd side dick.
Tom: I don't think it was cool what you did. I just, you know, I think a lot of the time, if I think about it, I think a lot of the time, I'm really pretty unhappy.
Shiv: What are you saying?
Tom: I don't know. I love you, I do. I just, uh, I wonder if, I wonder if the sad I'd be without you would be less than the sad I get from being with you.

Tom: OK, so, this is embarrassing, but just for the record and just so we have it. You are not and have never been a member of the Nazi party of the United States, have you?
Mark: Come on, Tom. You serious? Nope.
Tom: Thank you. Sorry to even have to ask. Uh. Bup bup bup ahhh. Oh yes. The Hitler thing?
Mark: The Hitler dog thing is bullshit.
Tom: Great! Great. I thought so.
Mark: Different spelling.
Tom: OK? Different spelling? OK. And another one that's come up, just to fend this off. Have you ever read Mein Kampf?
Mark: Ehhhh, yeahhhh? Couple times, I guess.
Tom: Couple times? Were there Easter eggs in there you didn't get the first time?

Succession

Succession Photos

Brian Cox on Succession
Kendall's New Job - Succession
The Roy Family - Succession
Leaning Roman - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
Logan Watches TV - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
Shiv Folded Up - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
  1. Shows
  2. Succession
  3. Succession Season 3: HBO Announces October Premiere!