Succession Season 3: HBO Announces October Premiere!

When HBO dropped the trailer for Succession Season 3 earlier this year, the premium cabler would only say that it would be arriving sometime in the fall.

In a new social media post on the official Succession channels, a new photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy is accompanied with the following caption:

October.

In the thrilling trailer released in July, it teased an all-out war between the family.

“Ask yourself,” Kendall asks his siblings on the first look at the third season.

“Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?”

Kendall is moving full steam ahead against his father, and there's no telling whether any of his siblings will want to be on his side during the looming battle.

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall explains to Roman, Shiv, and Connor before saying the following:

“He’d do the same to all of us.”

Indeed, if the first two seasons taught us anything, it's that anyone on this show will turn on someone else in the name of getting power and influence.

“If I back you against Dad,” Shiv tells her brother in the aforementioned clip, adding: “You would need to let me take over.”

The issue here is that Shiv could have a side deal with her father, and her taking over could be Kendall's undoing.

It truly is a high-stakes game these people are playing, and it will make for fun TV to watch them all turning on one another.

The third season will drop two years after the conclusion of the second. Yes, the series was delayed due to the pandemic, so there's a desire for more drama from this nuanced world.

New cast members include Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Hope Davis (Your Honor), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders).

Check out the trailer below.

Are you ready for the show to return?

