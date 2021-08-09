Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Says Goodbye as CW Drama Wraps Production

It's almost the end of the line for The CW's Supergirl, which wrapped production on its final season over the weekend.

Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers, aka the Girl of Steel, took to social media to say goodbye to the series.

“Thank you for an incredible 6 years — the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️,” she shared in a snap with co-stars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood.

“That’s a wrap on @supergirlcw.”

Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, also said goodbye to the series:

Oh boy that was tough. Held it together right up until the end but there’s no superpower that can stop raw emotion. A big thank you to all the fans, for all the tweets and letters, all mightily appreciated.

The star elaborated further on Instagram.

"6 incredible years with these two incredible people. What a joy to go to work with them," he added.

"Thank you all for an amazing ride, I've loved playing the Martian Manhunter for you. Who knows, maybe I'll get to suit up again someday."

Supergirl‘s demise was announced back in September 2020.

At that time, Benoist said, “To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.“

She’s had that impact on me, too,” the star shared.

“She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

"I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

What are your thoughts on this photo?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.