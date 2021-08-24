Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Welcome Back, Kara!

It's been a while, but Kara and the rest of the gang are finally back with Supergirl's final run of episodes!

Supergirl Season 6 has been a bit of a disappointment so far, but Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 could be the spark that turns things around for the Girl of Steel and her Super Friends.

Kara's time in the Phantom Zone affected her more than we previously thought, and, as a result, we saw her suffer from PTSD on "Welcome Back, Kara!"

While Supergirl is very much rooted in aliens and all aspects of a superhero life, there needs to be humanity ingrained in it as well. Otherwise, the audience has nothing to relate to.

And with Kara being raised by humans, she can't help but be affected by human emotions.

The Phantom Zone is a prison world that is meant to mess with its prisoners psychologically. And just because Kara is Supergirl, that doesn't mean that she is immune to mental health issues.

Throughout the episode, she dealt with lingering fears and negative emotions related to her time in the Phantom Zone, and it was absolutely heartbreaking.

While Alex and the rest of the team had Kara's best interests at heart, it was obvious that she was not okay and needed an outlet for all of her feelings.

Instead, they didn't tell Kara about the phantoms that terrorized National City and tried to avoid any talk about the Phantom Zone.

This was very counterproductive because, for the majority of the episode, Kara experienced flashes of the prison world Lex sent her to. Ignorance was obviously not bliss in this scenario.

Thankfully, Kara had a good talk with her father that reassured her it was okay to be human every once and a while.

She recognized her pain and decided to turn to the person who knows her the best -- Alex.

Kara and Alex's relationship is the heart of this show, and their scene towards the end of the hour proved that.

Alex knows exactly what to say to Kara and how to comfort her, and vice versa. They truly are each other's person, and it's wonderful to see them reunited after spending a few episodes apart.

While Kara was miserable in the Phantom Zone, Alex was depressed, as well. She knew that her sister was suffering and thought that she might never see her again.

Now, as the two of them said, they can heal from their trauma together and move forward stronger than ever.

Kara wasn't the only one to escape from the Phantom Zone with a bit of trauma.

Zor-El decided to spend some time with his daughter before traveling to Argo City to reunite with Alura. And, once again, an alien used a pair of glasses as a disguise at CatCo.

Zor-El tried to solve the climate crisis in his first couple of days on Earth thanks to a garbage island off the coast of National City and a falling satellite.

He saw that the planet was going down the same route Krypton was going down that led to its destruction, which he blames himself for.

This storyline felt a bit forced and like a way to incorporate climate change into the show, but it led to the Super Friends fighting a garbage monster, so it's hard to complain.

For some reason or another, the character of Zor-El felt very stiff and unrelatable. Perhaps that is why his need to save Earth was a tad bit boring and why we still find him suspicious.

But, his talk with his daughter near the end of the hour is where he truly shined.

We, the audience, have known and loved Kara for almost six seasons now, so it's always nice to see others praise her, as well. And, as mentioned before, Zor-El was the only one who told Kara that it was okay to be human.

Maybe their relationship could have developed into something truly special if this wasn't the last season. But because it is, the writers made the right call to send Zor-El to Argo City to reunite with his wife.

It's time to focus on National City and the group of heroes that we have grown to love over the seasons.

"Welcome Back, Kara!" didn't really set up future episodes in terms of physical threats, besides the very last scene where Nia woke up suddenly and said, "Nyxly."

However, we love the fact that the show is refocusing on CatCo and Andrea.

Nia: Lena, I would do anything to have another day with my mom.

Andrea has been a wonderful addition to the show, and it would be fantastic if she were the one leading the charge into figuring out Supergirl's real identity.

Of course, she only instructed William to get closer to the Super Friends and create a strong bond with them. But it feels as if this storyline will lead to Andrea publishing Supergirl's identity to boost CatCo's ratings.

If this is the case, then Kara is in for a wild ride on these final episodes.

What did you think, Supergirl Fanatics?

Does anyone else still find Zor-El suspicious? Are you happy that the show is finally done trying to force Kara and William to be a couple? How fantastic was Kara's reference to Iris's article from The Flash Season 7 Episode 4?

Are you excited to find out more about Lena's origins? And what does Nyxly have in store for the team?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic!

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

