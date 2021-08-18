The Hot Zone Anthrax Teaser: Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn Lead Highly Anticipated Drama

National Geographic revealed today during their TCA session a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the upcoming six-episode limited series, The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, the series will premiere during a three-night event over Thanksgiving weekend, beginning on Sunday, November 28.

The first season of the anthology series, featuring Julianna Margulies, focused on the Ebola outbreak and became the network’s most-watched scripted series ever.

The behind-the-scenes clip for the new iteration showcases an early look into the making of the series, featuring filming moments and interviews with cast and crew, including Tony Goldwyn (Bruce Ivins), Daniel Dae Kim (Matthew Ryker), showrunners Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders, director Daniel Percival and production designer Britt Doughty.

With the world still reeling after the attacks on 9/11, America faces a second wave—the anthrax letters.

Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across the United States.

The limited series follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (Kim) as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn) is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt.

“The Ebola crisis happened largely behind the scenes, but the anthrax letters played out in public, which created a different dynamic for its impact on politics, people, and the storytelling,” executive producer David Zucker said during the TCA panel.

Zucker also touched on the potential of additional seasons of the series, but there are no firm plans at this stage.

"I hope there is a third season. There are stories like this that fit, so, firmly in this kind of format where you can really tell the tale in the right number of hours,” Zucker said.

“I would be sad not to continue that, especially because there is so much more we could dramatize.”

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Scott Free Production’s Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are executive producers, with Jordan Sheehan also serving as executive producer. Lynda Obst is an executive producer.

Richard Preston is a co-executive producer on the series. The series is produced by 20th Television and Scott Free Productions.

Check out the new teaser below.

