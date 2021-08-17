The Real Housewives of Dallas Effectively Canceled at Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas are being put out to pasture by Bravo.

The cabler on Tuesday confirmed there are no plans to bring the series back in 2022.

“There are currently no plans to bring ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a spokesperson explained to Page Six.

While the series is not set to return at Bravo, it could return in another medium, possibly on streaming, like The Real Housewives of Miami, which has been announced as returning several years after its Bravo cancellation.

The fifth season starred Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Dr. Tiffany Moon, who was a new addition to the cast.

The series launched back in 2016, starring Hollman and Redmond, as well as Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, and LeeAnn Locken.

The Real Housewives of Dallas marks the third series in the franchise to come to an end, with The Real Housewives of D.C. getting the pink slip after one season in 2010 and Miami getting the boot in 2013 after three seasons.

The franchise burst onto the scene in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed in 2008, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey arrived in 2009.

The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bowed in 2010, and The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011.

The Real Housewives of Potomac and RHOD both launched in 2016.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the latest addition to the franchise, arriving in 2020. The second season is set to launch later this year.

There are also two All-Stars seasons in the works at Peacock, with one already filmed and a second on tap for 2022.

News of the cancellation comes as the future of The Real Housewives of New York City remains in limbo amid cast chaos.

The series has lost a lot of ground in the ratings this year, with fans bracing for a shakeup or a cancellation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.