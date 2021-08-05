The Walking Dead Casts Hawaii Five-0's Ian Anthony Dale

The Walking Dead is adding a Hawaii Five-0 veteran to its final season cast.

Deadline revealed that Dale will play Tomi, “a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes.”

“His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid.”

Sounds intriguing, right?

Dale's other TV roles include All Rise, Murder in the First, and Salvation.

The series has also cast Laurie Fortier as Agatha, but no details about been revealed about who she will be playing.

The Walking Dead recently announced it had cast Laila Robins as Pamela Milton, the governor of the new group known as the Commonwealth.

Josh Hamilton has also landed the role of Commonwealth bookkeeper Lance Hornsby.

Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) has also been set as Commonwealth soldier Mercer, while Margot Bingham (She’s Gotta Have It) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

As previously reported, The Walking Dead's 24-part final season will be split into 3 parts, with the first beginning August 22.

AMC has already shared plot details for the first two episodes.

Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission.

What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don't, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it.

Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel.

As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria.

Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

"Acheron: Part II"

The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car.

Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish.

All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind.

The motto now is We Keep Going.

With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train.

Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

