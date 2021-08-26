The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Reacts to Negan's "Disgusting" Comment About Glenn

The Walking Dead has never been a series to shy away from sensitive topics, but Glenn is still a sensitive topic for fans everywhere.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Steven Yeun's beloved character was written off the series at the beginning of The Walking Dead Season 7 in a gruesome scene that found him murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

So, you can only imagine the surprise from fans when The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 had Negan making a comment about the dearly departed character.

Negan thought Maggie (Lauren Cohan) was leading him on a mission in the tunnels with the intent to kill him, with the former Savior saying that he would not allow her to put him down like a dog "like Glenn was."

As you can probably expect, the moment did not land well with fans, and it seems like the stars are uneasy about the development.

"It was disgusting," Cohan told Entertainment Weekly.

"When I read that, I thought it was just pathetic for Negan to do that."

The actress revealed her shock that it didn't push Maggie to end Negan's life at that moment.

"It's this boiling point, and she's doing everything in her power to not give in to the impulse to kill him when he says that, especially after everything he does to egg her on up to that point," the actress, who returned as a series regular for the final season revealed.

Negan was trying to come off as the big guy in that scene in a sense, something that Cohan believes is his paranoia.

"He really thinks this is what's happening and we're on this death march where I can get him away from Alexandria's eyes to kill him," Cohan continued.

"He's scared of that — and he should be because she's like a hair's breadth away from letting it happen."

"And she's got a fricking gun in her hand and all these people with her who have been through it together and would do anything for her. He should be scared."

Morgan, meanwhile, shared with Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to have the line removed.

"That's the one line that I immediately called [showrunner Angela Kang] and I was like, 'I can't say it. I can't f---ing bring up Glenn's name here.'"

"And I was like, 'Any goodwill that Negan has gotten on his side is going to go out the window the minute I say Glenn.'"

"I tried to nix the line completely. I didn't think it was necessary. And I thought, for sure, they would let me change it," he continued.

Morgan said it was filmed multiple ways, and ultimately, the controversial version was used.

What are your thoughts on the matter, TWD fans?

Do you think it was a low blow from Negan to bring up Glenn?

