The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: A Danger-Filled Look at Final Season Premiere

We are just days away from the premiere of The Walking Dead's final season, and AMC on Thursday dropped a freaky sneak peek at the first few minutes.

If you were worried about the show putting the walkers on the backburner, then we have good news:

This is going to be a crazy episode.

Maggie, Daryl, Carol, Rosita, Jerry, and more beloved characters make their way into a military base to get some supplies.

But, there are hundreds of zombies in the place, and the tension builds when they start waking up.

Eek, right?

"Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse," reads the official logline for The Walking Dead Season 11.

"Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers."

"Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect."

"Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years," the logline continues.

"But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own."

"Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group."

The Walking Dead returns Sunday at 9/8C on AMC. Stream now on AMC+.

