The White Lotus Finale Reaches Series High, Rising Almost 60%

The White Lotus went out with one of the most bonkers finales in recent memory...

And a lot of viewers!

The White Lotus Season 1 Episode 6 managed 1.9 million multiplatform viewers, according to Deadline.

It was up 59% week-to-week and 350% vs. the series premiere.

The series currently ranks #1 among all series on HBO Max.

The premiere has eclipsed 7 million viewers, proving that people are still getting hooked on the show.

The series is described as "a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise."

"But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself."

The first season stars Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Recurring guest stars for the first season include Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

News of a renewal broke last week as the series continued to remain a success.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

All of the storylines introduced in the first season wrapped up, and the second season will feature a new cast at a new White Lotus resort.

This should allow the show to remain fresh.

