The White Lotus Scores Season 2 Renewal at HBO: What's the Catch?

HBO has booked a return ticket for The White Lotus.

The premium cabler confirmed on Tuesday what many expected:

The White Lotus Season 2 is a go.

"A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise," reads the logline.

"But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself."

The show stars Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Recurring guest stars include Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

But don't expect the current cast or hotel to be back in any capacity:

The second season will shift the action to another property owned by White Lotus as a new group of characters are introduced.

The series has emerged as a huge success on HBO Max, where the cabler states it ranks #1 among all series on the streamer.

The ratings have also been rising every single week since its launch, meaning that it will likely log new series highs with its upcoming finale.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The decision to extend the series comes as no surprise given its success, but it will be interesting to see how the series adapts to a new cast and location.

The series has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.