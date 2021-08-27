Tim Burton's Addams Family Netflix Series Casts Thora Birch, Jamie McShane, & More

The forthcoming Addams Family TV series, Wednesday, has added 10 more faces to its cast.

The latest wave of cast members includes Thora Birch (Ghost World, The Walking Dead) and Jamie Mc Shane (Mank, The Passage).

Also joining the cast is Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), and Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas).

They are joined by Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases).

It was previously announced the series would be toplined by Jenna Ortega (YOU, Scream 5), while Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) was on board as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Scroll down to find out who the new additions will be playing:

- Hunter Doohan will play Tyler Galpin. A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

- Georgie Farmer will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

- Moosa Mostafa will play Eugene Otinger. One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club

- Emma Myers will play Enid Sinclair. She is Wednesday's sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

- Naomi J. Ogawa will play Yoko Tanaka. A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

- Joy Sunday will play Bianca Barclay. One of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

- Percy Hynes White will play Xavier Thorpe. A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

- Thora Birch will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.

- Riki Lindhome will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

- Jamie McShane will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Tim Burton is attached as director and EP, while Al Gough and Milles Millar are set as showrunners and EPs.

Also taking EP credits are Steve Stark (Medium, The Event), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

