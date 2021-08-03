Truth Be Told Season 2 Trailer Teases a Killer New Mystery

A Killer new mystery will be at the center of Truth Be Told Season 2.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning drama.

The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

Starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer, the anticipated new season also stars Academy Award-nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series.

The 10-episode second season of the anthology drama, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, will return on Friday, August 20, 2021, with the first episode, followed by new episodes premiering every Friday.

"Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice," reads the official logline.

"Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test."

In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach, and Tami Roman.

The trailer is eye-catching in that the latest case looks like another good one. The first season had a standout case, cast, and production values, and it looks like the second season will deliver.

Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content.

Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments if you'll be watching.

