Turner & Hooch Exclusive Clip: Will a Skunk Ruin the Mission?

Sometimes disaster strikes.

Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 5 finds Scott, Hooch and Xavier stuck searching for a fugitive in the quirky small town of El Dorado.

The mission may sound boring on the surface, but there's plenty of drama on the horizon for the characters.

Disney+ shared an exclusive look at the installment with TV Fanatic, and it shows Hooch acting out of character.

Through the first four episodes, Scott and Hooch have gradually built a relationship, helping each other out when they need it the most.

Unfortunately, Hooch gets stung by a skunk while out of town, and Scott struggles because his loveable pooch is acting out.

Scott calls Erica for assistance, but it's obvious there is still some tension between them after recent events, and she tells Scott the best way to deal with the skunk issue is by bathing Hooch.

It turns out, the scent from a skunk can be confusing for a dog, making them act out of the ordinary.

Will Scott be able to help Pooch back to health and complete the mission?

That will be one of the bigger questions as we head into the latest episode.

The series stars Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner inherits an unruly dog named Hooch, who may become the partner he needs.

Together, the partnership, alongside the rest of the Turner family, discovers that Turner's father's death may not have been accidental.

Check out the full clip below and hit the comments below the video with your thoughts.

Are you enjoying this new Disney+ series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.