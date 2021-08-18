TV Ratings: Viewers Flee Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island's low numbers got lower on Tuesday.

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 2 had 1.72 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the demo.

Last week's series premiere managed 2.05 million viewers and a 0.38 rating.

If the show stabilizes at these levels, it could stand a chance at renewal, but it would really come down to how the show is performing digitally.

With linear ratings diving across the board, networks are looking at multiplatform viewers more than ever.

Lego Masters managed 1.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- posting season lows.

America's Got Talent came down to 6.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- also season lows.

The veteran reality series was still well ahead of the competition, leading the night.

College Bowl had 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- steady with recent ratings.

The CW's numbers are understandably inflated.

This is due to MLB preemptions.

Stargirl did 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, doubling its season premiere in both metrics.

Superman & Lois closed out its freshman season at a likely inflated 0.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.